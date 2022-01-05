বাংলাদেশের ঐতিহাসিক জয়ে কিংবদন্তিদের প্রতিক্রিয়া

মাউন্ট মঙ্গানুইয়ে ইতিহাস গড়েছে বাংলাদেশ। স্বাগতিক নিউজিল্যান্ডকে তাদের মাটিতেই প্রথমবারের টেস্টে হারিয়েছে টিম টাইগার। সেটাও পুরো পাঁচদিন দাপট দেখিয়ে এবং ৮ উইকেটের বিশাল ব্যবধানে। অবিস্মরণীয় এই জয়ে প্রশংসার জোয়ারে ভাসছেন মুমিনুল বাহিনী। অভিনন্দন জানিয়ে টুইট করছেন বিশ্বের ক্রিকেট কিংবদন্তিরা।
টুইটারে এখন বাংলাদেশের প্রশংসার জোয়াড় বইছে। উচ্ছ্বাস প্রকাশ করছেন সমর্থকরাও। দেখে নিন কারা কারা টুইট করেছে।
Bangladesh are producing an incredible performance in NZ .. !! If they can get over the line it will surely go down as one of the great test wins !! A team with little funding & a small first pool of players to choose from .. #NZvBAN— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 4, 2022
Our Team’s performance over past four days wud be the norm, not the exception if only @BCBtigers had a vision, focussed on building a strong domestic cricket structure, rooted out match fixing corruption and were not a one man show. Salute to our players. #NZvsBAN pic.twitter.com/fsaqz6dnBz— Saber H Chowdhury | সাবের হোসেন চৌধুরী (@saberhc) January 4, 2022
Congratulations @BCBtigers. Well played on all fronts. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/EYCU1CpQWV— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 5, 2022
Congratulations @BCBtigers